Targets and touches: Is Boykin a long-term keeper?

C.J. Spiller brings his own wealth of issues to T-N-T. So, is he healthy enough to carry the football 20 times a game or not? We heard about his clean bill of health during the week and were ready for him to build on his 116-yard rushing game a week ago. However, in a mostly close contest, Spiller played second fiddle to Fred Jackson and totaled just 11 touches while Jackson had 15. Jackson's also not nearly as dynamic as he was three years ago and is much less of a sure thing at the goal line, where he gets all the snaps. Want to know why Dan Carpenter is such a good fantasy kicker this season? Because Buffalo's red zone offense is atrocioius. They haven't scored more than 24 points in a game once all season. At some point you know Doug Marrone is going to have to load Spiller up to carry the team, but that day's not here yet. So even if Spiller winds up having a big week as he continues to split carries, make sure he's married to your flex spot. He's too much of a risk to move up in your lineup.