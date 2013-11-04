Targets and touches: Big Ben synced up with Sanders

I've already started getting the "Should I play Chris Ivory every other week?" tweets and while you can't play him next week (Jets are on a bye), he needs to be started going forward. The weather is getting cold and the Jets are thinking playoff run. Bilal Powell's role is being diminished because Ivory is now becoming the angry, downhill, no-one-wants-to-tackle-me-especially-in-20-degree-weather running back the Jets envisioned when they traded for him this offseason. The offense is continuing to flow toward Ivory. He has 59 touches the last three games compared to 26 for Powell. For those of you thinking this is going to be a time-share situation, it's not. And this is where Ivory's injury situation will help his fantasy value the rest of the season. With just 74 carries on the season, (only 34 through the first five weeks) the Jets can afford to load him up 20+ times a game from here on out because he's fresher. He's a flex and more than likely will be a strong No. 2 running back as the season unfolds.