Target Lacy early, be cautious with Stacy and Martin

M.G.: Without a doubt, Lacy is a first-round pick. In fact, he'll probably come off the board within the first 6-8 selections in many leagues. As good as he was as a rookie in 2013, the Packers would like to have him even more involved in the offense this season. As for Stacy, he might be headed the other way. It's likely that he'll last until the latter part of the second round or possibly early in the third round. With Sam Bradford back and healthy (for now), the Rams figure to throw the ball more this season. There's also the chance that Tre Mason could work his way into the offense as an option on third downs. Stacy could be hard pressed to follow up his breakout campaign of a year ago.