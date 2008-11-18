Target all available Bears on the waiver wire for Week 12

With bye weeks now over, it's more important than ever to evaluate who you have on your bench and ask yourself this question: "Can I envision any scenario where I actually start that player?" Take Cedric Benson, for example. Sure he's a starting running back in the NFL. But if he's the fourth-best RB on your team, and you play in a league where you can only start two RBs, I'd cut him for Ahmad Bradshaw, who probably isn't as valuable right now but who might actually be worth starting at some point this season (e.g. if Brandon Jacobs gets hurt). In other words, now more than ever, make sure your bench has players with upside, not just mediocre players who you will never actually use.