Tape shows Luck, Griffin, Tannehill only first-round worthy QBs

3. Ryan Tannehill, Texas A&M. He has only been the starting QB for the past year and half. I like him. He is very athletic. He can make plays running and passing the ball outside the pocket. He has a strong enough arm to throw the deep out, which is a measuring stick for me. He has played in a pro-style offense and operated behind center quite a bit, which puts him ahead of many college QBs. Despite his inexperience at the QB position he has shown me the ability to go through a progression of reading a defense. I have seen him on a number of occasions get to his second or third option. His accuracy is above average. I like his ability to throw deep. He needs some work on his ball placement with receivers even though I like his accuracy. At times, he pats the ball before he throws it. This telegraphs his throws. I did not see him make many "wow" throws, but it is possible I might not have seen the right games. Joe Flacco went No. 18 and Josh Freeman went No. 17 in the first round. I liked both of those QBs coming out, but I would rate Tannehill ahead of them.