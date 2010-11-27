Tape of 49ers' practice draws $50K fines for Broncos, McDaniels

"We understand that it is not only our job individually, but as an organization, to uphold the integrity of the National Football League by what we do every day, and this certainly was not a good example of that," McDaniels said. "We don't condone this type of activity -- don't teach it, coach it and nor would we ever in the future. It was an isolated situation, an unfortunate situation, and again, I reiterate my sincere apology to (Broncos owner) Pat (Bowlen), this entire Broncos organization and all the people that support us."