Around the NFL

Tannenbaum: Dolphins' moves mean nothing in March

Published: Mar 31, 2015 at 04:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Mike Tannenbaum has been so busy since joining the Dolphins he can joke about not knowing what the weather is like in Miami.

"When I started, free agency was right around the corner, so it hasn't exactly been quiet," Tannenbaum told the Boston Globe's Ben Volin last week at the NFL Annual Meeting. "People say, 'How's the weather?' I just know where the Renaissance (hotel) is and our office is and where the Starbucks is, and that's about it."

Tannenbaum is the face of the Dolphins' makeover -- leaving some to wonder what exactly general manager Dennis Hickey does with his days -- that includes the massive signing of Ndamukong Suh, swiping tight endJordan Cameron, addingBrice McCain at corner, re-signing his backup quarterback and releasing a bevy of high-priced veterans from the previous administration.

However, the Dolphins executive vice president of football operations knows winning the offseason is a fruitless prize if it doesn't produce wins in January.

"Look, it really doesn't mean anything sitting here in March," he said. "What's important is what it looks like on opening day and every week. (The New England Patriots are) going to look different come the regular season like we are, so we've got a long, long way to go."

The Dolphins' key move -- adding Suh -- was clearly done with the Super Bowl champs in mind.

"We were extremely opportunistic on Suh. I think he's going to bring so much to our table that you can't even quantify," Tannenbaum said. "Can we make the pocket dirty for Tom Brady? Those are constantly the questions you have to ask yourself. Look, the Patriots are the defending division, conference, and world champs, and it starts with them. The Bills and Jets aren't sitting still, either. So, we have a lot to do."

The AFC East has been the most active and entertaining division this offseason, but for all the turnover the only thing that matters is winning. In the end, the Patriots haven't lost Brady or Bill Belichick.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the eight biggest offseason surprises. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin out for season with torn ACL

Buccaneers receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, coach Bruce Arians told reporters. The wideout is done for the season.
news

Washington Football Team to be without seven assistants vs. Eagles due to COVID protocols

The Washington Football Team announced seven assistants will miss Tuesday's game versus the Eagles due to COVID-19 protocols.
news

Chargers placing Joey Bosa, Austin Ekeler, Corey Linsley on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chargers are the latest team to send big-name players to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Taylor Bisciotti reports that L.A. is placing pass rusher Joey Bosa, RB Austin Ekeler and center Corey Linsley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital after overnight stay, enters concussion protocol

The Broncos shared some good news Monday regarding their starting quarterback. ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ has been released from the hospital and is doing well. Bridgewater was diagnosed with a concussion.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 20

As Tuesday's rescheduled game between Washington and Philadelphia approaches, the Football Team continues to lose starters to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, Travis Kelce first five revealed

Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor and Travis Kelce were the first five 2022 Pro Bowlers revealed on Monday in Las Vegas.
news

Joe Judge: Giants will 'open up a conversation' about starting Jake Fromm in Week 16 vs. Eagles

﻿Jake Fromm﻿ made his NFL debut in garbage time of the Giants' latest blowout loss, a 21-6 drag at the hands of the rival Cowboys. The former Bills QB could see more time next week in Philadelphia.
news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (knee) expected to miss rest of regular season, return for playoffs

The Buccaneers will likely close out the regular season without their leading receiver. Chris Godwin suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's loss to the Saints and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Nick Mullens to start for Browns vs. Raiders; Mayfield, Keenum, Stefanski still in COVID protocols

The Browns' fate on Monday night will be in Nick Mullens' hands. The third-string QB will start versus the Raiders after Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum didn't test out of COVID protocols, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Backup QB Tyler Huntley proves he can be a 'special player' in Ravens' loss to Packers

The Ravens couldn't quite pull off a stunning comeback against the NFC No. 1 seed Packers, but on the bright side, ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ looked like he could be a future starting QB down the road. 
news

Saints DC Dennis Allen would 'relish' opportunity to be head coach again

When Dennis Allen gets head-coaching interviews this hiring cycle, all the Saints defensive coordinator has to do is point to the clinic he and his team did shutting down Tom Brady in Sunday night's 9-0 shutout.
news

Kliff Kingsbury 'pissed' Cardinals got 'outcoached' and 'outplayed' by Dan Campbell, Lions

The Cardinals suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season on Sunday. However, their blowout defeat in Detroit reeked of something worse than we'd seen all season from the Red Sea.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW