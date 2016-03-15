Around the NFL

Tannenbaum: '16 'Fins would beat crap out of '15 'Fins

Published: Mar 15, 2016 at 01:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Miami Dolphins football czar Mike Tannenbaum aggressively overhauled his team this offseason.

The Dolphins added defensive end Mario Williams, cornerback Byron Maxwell, linebacker Kiko Alonso, safety Isa Abdul-Quddus and tackle Jermon Bushrod, among others. Tannenbaum jettisoned corner Brent Grimes and watched defensive end Olivier Vernon, running back Lamar Miller, defensive end Derrick Shelby and receiver Rishard Matthews depart in free agency.

Tannenbaum told WSVN-TV in Miami that he believes the additions mean the 2016 Dolphins "would beat the crap out of the 2015 Dolphins."

Considering the 2015 Dolphins lost 10 games, we can assume it wouldn't be that difficult of a task.

Another big addition could be decided today. Miami signed running back C.J. Anderson to an offer sheet last week. The Denver Broncos have through today to match or the running back will join the Dolphins.

With coach Adam Gase on board, Tannenbaum has the leadership in place that he believes can coax the talent out of the roster.

"We feel like we are definitely making progress here," he said, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "We are excited about the things that we've done."

Often winners of the offseason and failures during the season, many outsiders have looked sideways at Miami's moves in 2016. Perhaps all the doubters might mean the outcome will be different this time around.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

