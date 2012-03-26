Tannehill still standing in NFL's QB version of musical chairs

Osweiler's 6-foot-7 frame and ability to distribute the ball from the pocket could land him in Denver, if those other teams aren't interested, especially now that the Broncos have an extra fourth-round pick from the Jets in the Tebow trade. Team president John Elway and head coach John Fox will want to ensure their team doesn't nose-dive in the standings like the Colts did if Manning cannot stay on the field. Osweiler's delivery needs to be shortened, and who better to emulate than the similarly-sized Manning.