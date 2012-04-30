Tannehill, Pead have fantasy dynasty-league appeal in '12

If you have played fantasy football in the past, you know that sometimes the big-name rookies aren't the ones who always produce in their first year at the pro level (Mark Ingram, anyone?). Instead, some legitimate fantasy options come from deeper in the NFL draft. Since we've already covered the top options, now it's time to do some serious digging for deep leaguers and owners in dynasty leagues with some names to remember when it comes time to draft your team this summer.
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Dolphins: Who has received more attention since the draft -- Tannehill, or his wife? Regardless, the Texas A&M product isn't likely to make a fantasy impact as a rookie with Matt Moore and David Garrard also in the mix. That makes him more of a dynasty-league option in fantasy land. The presence of his former Aggies coach, Miami OC Mike Sherman, is clearly a positive.
Brandon Weeden, QB, Browns: I expect Weeden -- and not Colt McCoy -- to be under center for the Browns in Week 1. That gives him a sliver of seasonal value in deeper leagues. The 28 year old will have more value in dynasty formats, however, as the Browns don't have the level of talent around him in the pass attack that will make him a potential 2012 sleeper.
Brock Osweiler, QB, Broncos: We have a quarterback controversy in Denver! OK, not really. Osweiler is a long-term project and the potential replacement for Peyton Manning at some point in the future, so his fantasy appeal is strictly limited to dynasty leagues. Of course, the trend of second-round quarterbacks failing to produce is something to consider before considering him in drafts.
Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins: Clearly, Cousins is not going to compete for a starting role in Washington with Robert Griffin III in the picture. However, there have been reports that the 'Skins could look to "flip" him at some point in the future as part of a trade with a quarterback-needy team. His seasonal value is basically null and void, but Cousins could have some appeal down the line.
Isaiah Pead, RB, Rams: Pead, compared to Jamaal Charles by NFL Films expert Greg Cosell, will come in and become a change-of-pace back for Steven Jackson. The Cincinnati product is also the favorite to be Jackson's handcuff in fantasy land, not to mention his eventual successor. That makes Pead worth a late-round look in seasonal leagues and an interesting option in dynasty formats.
Ronnie Hillman, RB, Broncos: Hillman, a change-of-pace option out of San Diego State, will struggle to pass Knowshon Moreno and Lance Ball on the depth chart behind incumbent starter Willis McGahee. With that said, McGahee is turning 31 in October and Moreno has been a colossal bust at the NFL level. That makes Hillman someone to consider as a potential long-term fantasy option.
Bernard Pierce, RB, Ravens: With Ricky Williams out of the mix and no clear-cut No. 2 running back on the roster, Pierce could have the inside track on the second spot on the depth chart behind Ray Rice. That could make him a potential fantasy handcuff in all seasonal formats. Rice, 25, isn't going to give up his starting role anytime soon, however, so Pierce's stock is limited.
Lamar Miller, RB, Dolphins: Miller's stock took a tumble in the draft, and landing in Miami isn't going to make him attractive in seasonal fantasy formats. In fact, he's more of a dynasty-league option with Reggie Bush and Daniel Thomas ahead of him on the depth chart. Bush is a free agent in 2013, however, so Thomas and Miller could be the Fins' future backfield combination.
Robert Turbin, RB, Seahawks:Turbin, the 2011 WAC Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for 1,517 yards and 19 touchdowns in his final collegiate year. He also ran a solid 40 time (4.48) at the NFL Scouting Combine and will quickly be in the mix to serve as Marshawn Lynch's immediate backup. That gives him some value in seasonal formats, but Turbin's stock will be greater in dynasty leagues.
Chris Rainey, RB, Steelers With Rashard Mendenhall's (ACL surgery) status for the start of the 2012 season in question, any running back added to the Steelers' roster should at least be mentioned in fantasy chatter. Enter Rainey, who was a home-run hitter in college and could turn into a versatile option for OC Todd Haley. Still, he'll need to make some noise to have much appeal.
Vick Ballard, RB, Colts: As it stands, the Colts' backfield depth chart is led by the unimpressive duo of Donald Brown and Delone Carter. So unless the team adds a veteran free agent into the mix, Ballard could push for carries if he's impressive in training camp and the preseason. Brown is also a free agent after the 2013 season, so Ballard could have some long-term potential.
A.J. Jenkins, WR, 49ers: Some considered it a surprise that Jenkins came off the board in the first round, and he'll be hard pressed to make an immediate fantasy impact with Michael Crabtree, Randy Moss, Mario Manningham and Vernon Davis all in the 49ers' pass attack. Keep in mind, though, that Jenkins still has plenty of dynasty appeal and is an interesting future option.
Ryan Broyles, WR, Lions: The Lions are loaded at wide receiver, so Broyles was more of a luxury selection. He's coming off a torn ACL suffered back in November as well, so he could be hard-pressed to make much of an impact during his rookie season. That is, as long as Calvin Johnson isn't the next victim of the dreaded "Madden" curse. Broyles is more of a dynasty choice.
Devier Posey, WR, Texans: The Texans released Jacoby Jones, which should open the third spot on the depth chart for Posey. The team also selected Keshawn Martin out of Michigan State, however, so Posey will need to earn his role during training camp. Regardless, neither wideout has a ton of seasonal appeal -- unless Andre Johnson's recent injury woes continue.
T.J. Graham, WR, Bills: Graham is a burner who figures to fill the role vacated by Roscoe Parrish as a return man on special teams. He'll also be considered a potential vertical option in the pass attack, which the Bills have lacked since the departure of Lee Evans. So while Graham doesn't figure to make much fantasy impact as a rookie, he could have some long-term appeal.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts: A blazer who could turn into a slot option in the Colts' pass attack, Hilton is another weapon for Luck. However, the Florida International product could enter camp no higher than fourth on the depth chart behind Reggie Wayne, Austin Collie and Donnie Avery. When you also factor in the presence of Coby Fleener, Hilton is clearly more of a dynasty option.
Chris Givens, WR, Rams: The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that rookies Brian Quick and Givens are the favorites to start at wide receiver for the Rams in 2012, so both will clearly have a degree of value in seasonal formats. Keep in mind, though, that coach Jeff Fisher never had a truly elite fantasy wide receiver during his long tenure with the Tennessee Titans.
Dwayne Allen, TE, Colts: The Colts landed two tight ends, Fleener and Allen, as the overhaul of their offense continued. And considering the NFL has become a copycat league, it's possible that the team is going in the same offensive direction as the Patriots. Allen is a pass catcher, but it's hard to project him as a viable fantasy option in the majority of seasonal formats.
Michael Egnew, TE, Dolphins: A converted wide receiver that turned heads at the combine, Egnew is an athletic player coming out of Missouri's spread offense. The Dolphins lack playmakers in the pass attack, but it's still tough to envision a scenario where Egnew makes enough noise in training camp to have seasonal value in 2012. He's more of a potential dynasty leaguer.
Adrien Robinson, TE, Giants: When looking at rookies, we always examine opportunities. That's the reason Robinson is at least worth mentioning from a fantasy perspective. With Jake Ballard and Travis Beckum both coming off ACL injuries, he could be someone to watch behind projected starter Martellus Bennett. Still, Robinson is mostly a dynasty-league option for 2012.
