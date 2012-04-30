Tannehill, Pead have fantasy dynasty-league appeal in '12

If you have played fantasy football in the past, you know that sometimes the big-name rookies aren't the ones who always produce in their first year at the pro level (Mark Ingram, anyone?). Instead, some legitimate fantasy options come from deeper in the NFL draft. Since we've already covered the top options, now it's time to do some serious digging for deep leaguers and owners in dynasty leagues with some names to remember when it comes time to draft your team this summer.