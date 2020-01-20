Around the NFL

Tannehill among Pro Bowl replacements for Chiefs

Published: Jan 20, 2020 at 05:26 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

With Super Bowl LIV's participants set, we can officially fill out the remainder of the Pro Bowl rosters.

The AFC South is sending five additional players as replacements for Kansas City Chiefs selected to the all-star game. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey were added to the AFC roster Monday in place of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones. Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark and defensive end Josh Allen are also headed to Orlando, replacing Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive end Frank Clark.

The final AFC South member to send a replacement for a Chief? The Colts, who are sending tight end Jack Doyle to replace Travis Kelce.

For the Titans, it's a decent consolation, replacing those standouts who just beat you on the doorstep of the Super Bowl. As for the rest, it's a bonus game and a week to interact with their fellow stars in Orlando.

The NFC champion San Francisco 49ers will need four replacements for cornerback Richard Sherman, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive end Nick Bosa and tight end George Kittle. Those changes have yet to be announced.

