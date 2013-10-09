Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Vincent Jackson helps military families

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' official website looked at how Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson launched the "Salute to Reading" campaign for military families.
The foundation will honor students from each of the three schools every academic month with an event at the Buccaneers' training facility.
Jackson is not just involved in the reading program. He and his wife have authored a children's book that is the first of a three-part series designed to help military families discuss issues surrounding the deployment of a parent.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor