 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign kicker Zach Hocker

Published: Aug 13, 2017 at 08:30 AM

Tampa Bay booted an expensive kicker and replaced him with one from the mothballs.

After cutting Roberto Aguayo on Saturday, the Buccaneers signed Zach Hocker, the team announced Sunday. Hocker will split reps with Nick Folk.

The professional bio on Hocker is brief: The kicker from Arkansas played for the New Orleans Saints and the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015, appearing in eight games combined and making 10 of 14 field goal attempts. Hocker also made 12 of 13 point-after attempts.

Hocker was drafted in the seventh round (228th overall) by the Washington Redskins in 2014, but lost a training camp kicking battle with Kai Forbath, who also replaced Hocker in New Orleans in 2015 after Hocker missed four of his first 13 field goal attempts.

Tampa Bay's extra kicker spot opened up when the team released former second-round pickRoberto Aguayo after he struggled again in the Bucs' preseason opener.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, Saints RB Alvin Kamara win 'The Catch' competition

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up to win this year's edition of the Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament on Sunday. The event took place along the coast of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and featured a total of 14 NFL stars split into pairs.
news

Former Rams, Eagles QB Roman Gabriel dies at age 83

Former NFL quarterback Roman Gabriel died due to natural causes, his son announced on Saturday. He was 83.
news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke on QB Trevor Lawrence contract extension: 'We're working, but you can't force this stuff'

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke says the team is "working" with quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a contract extension.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on lack of contract talks: 'I don't fear' playing with another team after 2024

After opening the offseason with a tone of optimism regarding continuing his career in Dallas past this season, six weeks later, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seems much more open to the possibility of taking his talents elsewhere after 2024.
news

Has Commanders RB Austin Ekeler done any homework on QBs Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels? 'Heck, no'

With speculation at a high regarding whether the Commanders will select LSU's Jayden Daniels or North Carolina's Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, new Washington running back Austin Ekeler, perhaps surprisingly, said recently that he has yet to do any homework on the two. He's just waiting for it to play out like everyone else.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Kansas City 'lucky' to have WR Marquise Brown in 2024

After a 2023 season that featured a constant narrative of inconsistent receiving talent for the Kansas City Chiefs, K.C. signed WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason. General manager Brett Veach spoke on the signing Friday, including how he fits into an uncertain WR corps.
news

Tillman Scholars to announce pick No. 226 in honor of Pat Tillman

When the No. 226 selection is made on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, it will be made by two members of the Pat Tillman Foundation -- Army veteran Jeremy Glasstetter and Air Force veteran Deborah Trimble, per the Cardinals franchise. 
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas still 'open' to trading QB Zach Wilson, but acknowledges he 'is an asset'

Joe Douglas remains open to dealing Zach Wilson, who was given permission to seek a trade this offseason, but the Jets general manager does still see the quarterback as an 'asset' if no trade materializes.
news

Bill Tobin, longtime NFL executive, dies at age 83

Longtime NFL general manager and scout, Bill Tobin, has died, the Bengals announced on Friday. He was 83.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2024 NFL Draft: When and how to watch league's three-day event

The 2024 NFL Draft, which takes place in Detroit from April 25-27, promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. Here's a breakdown for when and how to catch all three days, as well as all the supplemental info you might need for this year's event.
news

Joe Schoen: Darius Slayton's absence from voluntary workouts 'doesn't change anything' about Giants' draft plans

Giants general manager Joe Schoen acknowledged WR Darius Slayton's desire to snag a new deal but dismissed the wideout's absence, noting that workouts at this stage are voluntary.