Tampa Bay Buccaneers should pass on Jameis Winston in draft

Mariota's off-the-field reputation is sterling. He's exactly the kind of individual you'd want as the face of your franchise, the leader of your team. Of course, on the field, there are questions about how he will adapt to an NFL offense, having spent his college days in Oregon's up-tempo, spread offense. Personally, I think he's going to be great. NFL Media draft guru Mike Mayock likens Mariota to San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick. I think that take is spot on -- and it's an instructive comparison, as Kaepernick is a guy with all the tools to succeed, but a guy who remains a little rough around the edges. More to that point: All five NFL execs that I polled for this column like Mariota, though three of them think he needs the right system and time to develop. That last part is crucial, especially as it pertains to the team holding the No. 1 pick. Time to develop. Well, that's something that the Buccaneers could provide -- so long as they don't trade Glennon. Draft Mariota and let him marinate while giving Glennon the ball. The former third-round pick isn't chopped liver. In 19 NFL games, he's thrown 29 touchdown passes against 15 picks. He has 12 multi-TD games. Want a guy to form a bridge to Mariota? You could do a lot worse than Glennon. And I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if Glennon were to enhance his trade value, potentially drawing more assets for Tampa Bay down the line, when the Bucs are ready to hand the offense to Mariota.