Tampa Bay Buccaneers shelve creamiscle uniforms for safety

Published: Sep 17, 2013 at 11:39 AM

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneersannounced Tuesday that they have scuttled plans to wear their throwback uniforms and helmets Sept. 29 because of an NFL health and safety ruling.

The "creamsicle orange" throwbacks would have required the Bucs to wear a white helmet that is different than their normal pewter headgear. During the offseason, the NFL approved a recommendation by the league's Head, Neck and Spine Committee to forbid teams from switching helmets during the season.

The committee wanted to prevent players from wearing multiple helmets during the season for safety reasons. Some teams easily can change helmet designs by swapping out decals. The Buffalo Bills, for instance, were able to wear throwback helmets last Sunday because their base helmet is white, the same color as their throwback helmet. They just had to change helmet decals.

However, it appears the Bucs would've had to switch to a second set of helmets to wear the throwbacks.

"This offseason, we communicated a recommendation from the Head, Neck and Spine Committee and the Player Safety Advisory Panel to those teams planning to wear throwback uniforms for at least one game this season," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said via email Tuesday afternoon. "They recommended that players no longer wear different helmets as part of a 'throwback' or 'third' uniform."

McCarthy said the NFL supported the change after it was reviewed and approved by San Francisco 49ers co-chairman Dr. John York, who is the chairman of the health and safety ownership committee.

"Teams may continue to wear throwback uniforms under league guidelines, but players must wear their regular helmets," McCarthy said. "The outside of the helmet can be modified by removing or replacing decals, as long as it does not affect the integrity of the helmet."

The Head, Neck and Spine Committee is chaired by Drs. Hunt Batjer and Richard Ellenbogen. The Player Safety Advisory Panel is chaired by Hall of Fame coach John Madden and Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

All-Pro WR Davante Adams bids farewell to Packers following trade to Raiders: 'I can't thank you enough'

Davante Adams﻿' trade to the Raiders pairs him with his hometown team. Before the transaction became official, the All-Pro wide receiver offered an extended thanks and goodbye on Instagram to what had been his only NFL home.
news

Titans acquiring Rams WR Robert Woods for 2023 sixth-rounder

The Titans took another swing at forming one of the better wideout duos in football. Tennessee is acquiring Robert Woods from the Rams for a 2023 sixth-round pick, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford signs four-year, $160M extension

After paying off in his first year in Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is cashing in. The Rams and the Super Bowl-winning QB are closing in on a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW