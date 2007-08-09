Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason primer

Can the defense regain its top-10 form while incorporating younger players?

Tampa Bay's defense has been among the league's best for a long time, but nobody stays young forever, and the Bucs are now starting to groom young players for key roles in the future. The unit that takes the field this fall will be a blend of long-time veterans and promising rookies. The key to the Bucs restoring their reputation as one of the league's best defenses will be how well the young guys fit in.