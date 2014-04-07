Tampa Bay Buccaneers following carefully drawn blueprint

That might seem to be overreaching, especially considering Williams' trade means there is currently no No. 2 receiver to line up with Jackson. (Licht said it would be an oversimplification to assume the Bucs will absolutely take a receiver from a deep class in the draft's first round, although he also said they are well aware of their situation.) But it is hard to make the argument that McCown should have less of an impact than Carson Palmer or Alex Smith did in Arizona and Kansas City, respectively. McCown, who did admirable work in keeping the Bears in the NFC North race last year when Jay Cutler was hurt, was signed as much for his leadership and teaching ability as for his football acumen. Glennon, whom Schiano made the starter after a protracted divorce from former first-round draft pick Josh Freeman, remains on the roster and, in Licht's view, the potential future franchise quarterback (although Teddy Bridgewater visited the Bucs on Monday).