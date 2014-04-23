Tampa Bay Buccaneers' draft needs: Johnny Manziel at No. 7?

Although the Bucs have bolstered the talent levels on both sides of the ball, they still have a glaring hole at wide receiver. The quality and depth at the position in this year's draft is such that Licht and Smith should be able to use at least one of their six draft picks to add playmakers on the perimeter. Tampa should have a lot of options with the seventh overall pick; given the right scenario, I could see them trading down to garner more picks.