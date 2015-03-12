Tampa Bay Buccaneers adding DT Henry Melton

The Buccaneers have finalized a deal to bring in defensive tackle Henry Melton on a one-year deal that can be worth $5 million. The base is $3.75 million, with $1.25 million coming in incentives, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud first reported the deal.
Melton played three seasons with Smith in Chicago, starting 29 games and earning 15.5 sacks.
The former college running back tore his ACL in 2013 after three games. Last season he landed on injured reserve prior to the playoffs due to a bone bruise in his knee after earning five sacks as a rotational player in Dallas with three starts. Melton will be on another prove-it contract this year.
Placing Melton, 28, next to Gerald McCoy will form a potent pocket pushing presence up the middle for Smith's defense. Melton will likely be in a rotation with McCoy and solid but unheralded interior lineman Clinton McDonald.
The Bucs are stocking up on players Smith is familar with -- see, Chris Conte -- after whiffing badly last season in free agency.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down every trade and free-agent signing and discusses the impact of Darrelle Revis' return to the Jets. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.