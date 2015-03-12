Around the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers adding DT Henry Melton

Published: Mar 12, 2015 at 02:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Lovie Smith continues to collect his former Bears players.

The Buccaneers have finalized a deal to bring in defensive tackle Henry Melton on a one-year deal that can be worth $5 million. The base is $3.75 million, with $1.25 million coming in incentives, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.  The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud first reported the deal.

The lineman's agent later announced the news on Twitter.

Melton played three seasons with Smith in Chicago, starting 29 games and earning 15.5 sacks.

The former college running back tore his ACL in 2013 after three games. Last season he landed on injured reserve prior to the playoffs due to a bone bruise in his knee after earning five sacks as a rotational player in Dallas with three starts. Melton will be on another prove-it contract this year.

Placing Melton, 28, next to Gerald McCoy will form a potent pocket pushing presence up the middle for Smith's defense. Melton will likely be in a rotation with McCoy and solid but unheralded interior lineman Clinton McDonald.

The Bucs are stocking up on players Smith is familar with -- see, Chris Conte -- after whiffing badly last season in free agency.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down every trade and free-agent signing and discusses the impact of Darrelle Revis' return to the Jets. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, May 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh doesn't rule out return of CB Marcus Peters: 'Don't close the door on good players'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out adding more pieces, such as Marcus Peters, to the secondary despite recently signing Rock Ya-Sin.

news

49ers GM John Lynch on drafting K Jake Moody in third round: Teams tried to 'get in front of us'

By selecting Jake Moody at No. 99 overall, the San Francisco 49ers made him the earliest kicker selected since Robert Aguayo in 2016. According to general manager John Lynch, the club wouldn't have had a chance if he waited any longer.

news

Panthers WR Adam Thielen on Vikings exit: It was 'pretty clear that they had a different vision for me'

New Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen discussed his departure from the Minnesota Vikings, saying that after a decade together it was just time for both sides to move on.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh believes new QB Aaron Rodgers' 'wish list' is 'silly narrative'

From New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh's view, his club bringing in some of new quarterback Aaron Rodgers' old teammates is hardly a fresh concept.

news

Giants DL Dexter Lawrence believes RB Saquon Barkley is next up for big extension

After signing a contract extension this week, New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence believes fellow running back Saquon Barkley is next in line.

news

Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum says 'no hard feelings' with QB Kyler Murray: 'There is no big deal'

Amid a tumultuous offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, OL Kelvin Beachum underscored Friday on "NFL Total Access" that there's no animosity between him and his franchise QB, Kyler Murray.

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni says he has no level of concern regarding DL Jalen Carter's conditioning

Jalen Carter's conditioning -- which was called into question when he struggled at his Georgia pro day -- was thought to be a red flag for potential suitors, but after multiple questions on the matter Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni let it be known he has no apprehensions in that area.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on drafting QB Anthony Richardson: 'I didn't want to look up and watch him be a superstar somewhere else'

In a behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 NFL Draft, Colts GM Chris Ballard gives his immediate thoughts while selecting QB Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick.

news

Colts release QB Nick Foles after one season

The Colts released veteran quarteback Nick Foles on Friday, the team announced.

news

Head coach Robert Saleh says WR Corey Davis will remain a Jet in 2023

Throughout the offseason, Corey Davis' name often appeared as a potential cut or trade candidate for the New York Jets. Coach Robert Saleh rebutted that notion Friday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More