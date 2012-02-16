Talks continue but no deal yet on Vikings stadium

Gov. Mark Dayton and representatives of Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak and the Vikings said Friday that an agreement has not been reached on a new stadium in Minneapolis.
Dayton said on Twin Cities Public Television's "Almanac" he hopes a tentative agreement will emerge that can be taken to the Minneapolis City Council and the state Legislature.
Rybak spokesman John Stiles says the city, the state and the team will be negotiating through the weekend.
Recent stadium negotiations have focused on a new facility on or next to the Metrodome site.