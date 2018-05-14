Around the NFL

Talkative CB Donte Jackson reminds Rivera of Norman

Published: May 14, 2018 at 03:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Carolina Panthers rookie cornerback Donte Jackson entered the NFL with a reputation as a media darling from his time in college.

LSU beat reporters enjoyed talking to Jackson, who often made himself available for interviews on a weekly basis while providing humorous takes.

Carolina reporters were introduced to Jackson's colorful side during Friday's media session at the team's rookie minicamp when a comparison to Josh Norman and a Batman reference came up.

"I talk," Jackson said, via the Panthers' official website. "But I don't really do the superhero thing. I wake up like this. Just a natural edge. Like Beyoncé said, 'She woke up like that.'"

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Jackson, the team's second-round pick (55th overall) in the draft, is more than just chatter, of course.

He finished his career at LSU with 110 tackles (82 solo), four interceptions, 19 passes defensed, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Jackson can play in a variety of coverage schemes, including press-man, and clocked a 4.32 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Carolina got a good look at Jackson throughout Friday's on-field work, and coach Ron Rivera came away impressed.

"I thought Donte had a good day today," Rivera told reporters Friday. "I got a chance to watch him do some individual (drills) and he moves around very quickly."

Still, there was a moment from Jackson's media session that commanded the head coach's attention.

"Did he just quote Beyoncé?" Rivera asked reporters.

"He did," replied the group.

"OK," Rivera replied with a slight chuckle and grin. "He is a personality. He's got a lot of confidence. You see it on the field. You see it when you talk to him. You watch it in his gait, the way he carries himself.

"That's the type of attitude you have to have if you want to play in this league. You have to have a certain type of swagger. Josh Norman had it. He had it from Day One. You guys saw it. He struggled a little bit, but because of his swagger, he was able to bring himself back. Well, this young man's got something."

Meanwhile, Jackson joins a Panthers defense that finished 18th in the league against the pass, and he'll be expected to contribute immediately given his draft status.

He possesses the physical talent, but Jackson also has no shortage of self-assurance and it remains a large part of his personality and game.

"I play with confidence," Jackson told reporters. "I'm going to talk about it. Walk it like I talk it."

