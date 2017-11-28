Talib, Crabtree have suspensions reduced to one game

For the second straight year, Talib and Crabtree got into an in-game altercation that involved the star defensive back pulling off Crabtree's gold necklace. Sunday's skirmish was much more heated than last year's, however, with the two engaging in a push-pull match that ended up knocking over at least a couple people standing on the sideline before they were swarmed by Broncos players. After being briefly separated, both players broke away from teammates and threw punches at one another while running around on the field.