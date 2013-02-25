Tales of Oscar night; NFL Combine switches to D

Fresh off a tough loss to Quentin Tarantino for best original screenplay, "Flight" writer John Gatins pays a visit to the "NFL AM" studio on Monday to talk about his night at the Oscars. Also, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano joins us from the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine, plus a review of weekend action from Indianapolis and all Monday's news from around the NFL.
Here's what else is on tap for Monday:
» It's all about defense today at the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine, with defensive linemen and linebackers taking the field. Exclusive live coverage on NFL Network resumes at 9 a.m. ET. If you're at the office all day, catch up with "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET, which on Monday includes a sneak peek at Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed's reporting from Sunday's Oscars on behalf of the Rich Eisen Podcast.
» Daniel Jeremiah's Combine Prospect Report includes the latest on Utah defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who had to bow out of the combine after a heart condition was discovered.
» Ian Rapoport's Combine Hot Stove report reveals five items that NFL folks are buzzing about at the combine.
» NFL Network analyst and Super Bowl-winning coach Brian Billick presents the Top 10 selections in his mock draft.
Rapoport: K.C. master plan?
» NFL Evolution reports that veteran NASCAR star Jeff Gordon is buying into the sport's concussion testing.
» With their leadership back in place, the New Orleans Saints will look to rebound from a lost 2012 season. The first step is overhauling a historically futile defense, Chris Wesseling writes. Check out our Offseason Forecast page to see what the Saints and 31 other NFL clubs need to focus on in 2013.