Talented Texans continue to wallow in perpetual mediocrity

This is the second time in three weeks Indianapolis came back from a 17-point deficit. The first time came Nov. 15 against New England in the infamous fourth-and-2 game in which the Patriots failed to convert deep in their own territory. As controversial as the call was, Indianapolis made the stop on defense and scored on offense. There are about 24 teams in the NFL that wouldn't have found a way to make it happen on both sides of the ball in that situation.