Talent unquestionable, but injuries, character make WR class tricky

He's expected to need about four to six weeks to recover from his broken foot, but that shouldn't greatly damage his stock. Thomas has game-breaking skills once the ball is in his hands. He shows tremendous acceleration, and his size and strength allow him to rip through would-be tacklers. Thomas looks to be the best blocker of this year's receiving group. Not only does he have the size and strength to block effectively, he also takes a great deal of pride in doing it well.