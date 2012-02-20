Talent runs thick at outside linebacker; ILB more uncertain

3. Vontaze Burfict, Arizona State: Burfict is the most intimidating defender in college football, but concerns about his character and emotional makeup have caused him to slide down draft boards across the league. Evaluators have doubts about his ability to control his emotions on the field after watching him draw a number of personal foul penalties throughout his career. In addition, the rumors of his alleged run-ins with teammates and coaches have raised red flags from personnel men worried about bringing a disruptive player into the locker room. With so many character concerns attached to his name, Burfict must address his issues in interviews with coaches and scouts. How well he demonstrates his maturity and leadership ability in those conversations could determine his ability to remain on the draft board for several teams across the league.