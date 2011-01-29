Tale of the tape: Super Bowl XLV edition

Published: Jan 29, 2011

As we tremble at the prospect that the coming year might not include NFL football, one good thing pierces the deep-seated dread of losing our best excuse to avoid spending "quality time" with our loved ones: Super Bowl XLV is going to be a fantastic game.

There, I said it. No take backs, no waffling, no escape hatches. You can call me "Jinxy the Clown," but I have never gone into a championship throw-down with more confidence in both teams taking the field.

The fact that the Packers and the Steelers are both iconic franchises synonymous with greatness only sweetens the pot. If, indeed, a labor impasse closes the corral door on our little party, we are surely going out with a bang.

Subjecting these two cities and teams to the rigorous probing that is the tale of the tape is challenging -- both are tough, cold places filled with warm people, much like my hometown of Buffalo. Places I respect, places that seem to have a lot in common -- but that's why they play the games. Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay ... let's see how they stack up at the tale of the tape ...

So there you have it -- it's all so simple when you break things down scientifically. In a street fight, the advantage goes to ... the Green Bay Packers! But hang in there, Pittsburgh, I still think the Steelers are going to win. Curse or consolation prize? Time will tell. Until next time, I'm Nick Bakay, reminding you the numbers never lie ...

