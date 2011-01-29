Tale of the tape: Super Bowl XLV edition

As we tremble at the prospect that the coming year might not include NFL football, one good thing pierces the deep-seated dread of losing our best excuse to avoid spending "quality time" with our loved ones: Super Bowl XLV is going to be a fantastic game.
There, I said it. No take backs, no waffling, no escape hatches. You can call me "Jinxy the Clown," but I have never gone into a championship throw-down with more confidence in both teams taking the field.
Subjecting these two cities and teams to the rigorous probing that is the tale of the tape is challenging -- both are tough, cold places filled with warm people, much like my hometown of Buffalo. Places I respect, places that seem to have a lot in common -- but that's why they play the games. Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay ... let's see how they stack up at the tale of the tape ...
So there you have it -- it's all so simple when you break things down scientifically. In a street fight, the advantage goes to ... the Green Bay Packers! But hang in there, Pittsburgh, I still think the Steelers are going to win. Curse or consolation prize? Time will tell. Until next time, I'm Nick Bakay, reminding you the numbers never lie ...