Tale of the Tape: Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady

[Empty Body]
Scouting Spencer Rattler: Can Lincoln Riley's latest quarterback live up to Oklahoma predecessors?
Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley has churned out NFL quarterbacks, with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray going No. 1 overall in consecutive drafts and Jalen Hurts selected in the second round last year. Can Spencer Rattler reach the heights of his OU predecessors?
Rams OT Andrew Whitworth: 'Nothing short of going to that Super Bowl and winning it is good enough'
It's Super Bowl or bust for the Rams. That's according to not only the public but the players themselves. Veteran OT Andrew Whitworth said during an appearance on Good Morning Football that not only must L.A. reach the championship game but also win it.
Daniel Jones to embark on now-or-never season; NFL's top five Batman and Robin duos
In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks takes a look at what's on the line for Giants QB Daniel Jones in 2021. Plus, who are the top five Batman & Robin-like duos in the NFL? And what shrewd move are the Cowboys making when it comes to utilizing CeeDee Lamb?