Tale of the tape: McCoy vs. Kane

Weight & Height: I struggled to believe that Harry Kane is 6-foot-2 and only weighs 143 pounds. FC Barcelona star Neymar, who is a petite soccer player, is listed at 150 lbs., and the thought of a 6-foot-2, 143 pound man trying to play any sport seems crazy. Unlike football, there is a premium put on being light, fast and (ideally) being tall when it comes to finding the perfect scoring machine. When it comes to trying to find an ideal running back, the opposite is true. You want someone who isn't too tall (under 6-foot-1) because it makes it too easy for defenders to spot the player and it's harder to maintain good pad levels. You want a back who is agile like a soccer player to make the short bursts through opening and closing holes, but the running back needs to have weight (185 to 215 pounds) so that he can shed tacklers. Every once in awhile there are outliers to this ideal build (see Chris Johnson's 2,000-yard season), but by and large most running backs fall into this weight spectrum.