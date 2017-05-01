Takkarist McKinley won't be fined by NFL for swearing

New Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Takk McKinley was so fired up after being drafted in the first round Thursday night he dropped an f-bomb on stage when talking to NFL Network's Deion Sanders on live TV.
After using the naughty word, McKinley famously said: "Fine me later."
There will be no such fine.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the league won't pick the rookie's pocket after the on-air cursing incident.
McKinley, who promised his grandmother on her deathbed that he would play Division I football and make it to the NFL, exemplified the emotion that comes with fulfilling one's dream.