Takkarist McKinley reportedly will miss start of camp

The Atlanta Falcons open training camp next Wednesday, but their first-round pick could be on the shelf for the beginning sessions.
Dan Pompei of Bleacher Report noted that Takkarist McKinley is scheduled to sit out the early days of training camp as the pass rusher continues to progress from March shoulder surgery. The news comes from Pompei's fascinating in-depth look at McKinley, which is worth your time.
McKinley's surgery came after an impressive combine workout. The UCLA product played through the torn labrum last year. His recovery period was expected to be 4-6 months. We're currently at the beginning of that time frame, so it's understandable the Falcons would ease him into training camp.
On draft night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that teams had different medical evaluations of McKinley before the first round opened. Per Rapoport, some teams believed he had a chance to be ready for the season, while others thought he'd start the season on the non-football injury (NFI) list and would miss the first six games of the season. Clearly, the Falcons fell in the former group.
Atlanta needs pass rushing help opposite Vic Beasley. McKinley owned a relentless motor during his college career and could provide a jolt to a young, improving Falcons defense. First, he must get to 100 percent.