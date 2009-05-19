Taking it to the house: T.O. searches for new digs in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Now that he has the key to the city, Terrell Owens' next move was a natural -- finding a place to live.
With a camera crew in tow, the new Bills wide receiver spent Tuesday afternoon viewing two condominiums on the Buffalo waterfront as filming continued for Owens' reality television series, "The T.O. Show," which is scheduled to premiere on cable network VH-1 on July 27.
After taking part in the Bills' voluntary minicamp practice earlier in the day, Owens pulled up at a new complex overlooking Buffalo's inner harbor, where a real-estate agent waited at the front door. Also on hand were a few contractors and landscapers, who recognized the wide receiver and immediately began snapping pictures with their cell phones and chanting "T.O.!"
This wasn't close to the hundreds of fans that Owens attracted one day earlier, when he was presented a key to the city by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at an event promoted by VH-1 and the city. Owens' Tuesday itinerary wasn't made available to the public.
Accompanied by one of his close friends and publicists, Kita Williams, as well as a bodyguard who goes only by the name Pablo, Owens was filmed for about an hour while he viewed condominiums on the third and ninth floors. Present but not filmed was Williams' fellow publicist, Monique Jackson, who also will be featured in the series.
While viewing the rooms, Owens offered his thoughts on what he did and didn't like, though Williams did most of the talking. At one point, she declared that the third-floor condo was just too small.
"It can only get better," Williams added with a shrug.
Though Owens liked the condo on the ninth floor, he said afterward that he's not sure his search is over.
"Not yet, not yet," he told The Associated Press. "That's a nice place. But who knows:? I might end up in a hotel for the rest of the year."
Owens, who has homes in Miami, Atlanta, Dallas and New Jersey, is seeking a place to live in Buffalo since signing a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Bills in March, days after being released by the Dallas Cowboys.
Owens already has toured homes in the region, including one in Orchard Park, near Ralph Wilson Stadium, and another in Clarence, about a 45-minute drive from the stadium, which was deemed too far of a drive.
The reality show is being filmed this week in Buffalo while Owens attends the Bills' minicamp, which concludes Wednesday. After touring the condos, Owens was a guest on Buffalo's WEDG-Radio.
On Monday night, Owens broadcast the sports segment on Buffalo's WKBW-TV. He's also scheduled to film a segment at The Anchor Bar, home of the Buffalo chicken wing.
The series, which is being co-produced by Owens, is the high-profile wide receiver's effort to show a quieter, more personal side of his life that isn't always seen by the public. Filming began in early March, the same week that Owens was released by the Cowboys.
VH-1 is currently allotting time for eight episodes to run weekly through Sept. 13, one day before the Bills open the regular season at New England.