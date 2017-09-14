Takeaways: Texans top Bengals in Watson's first start

This is a historically poor start for the Bengals' offense. The team has scored nine points in the first two games, the fewest since the 2009 Rams. The Bengals are the first team since the 1939 Eagles to play their first two games of the season at home and score zero touchdowns in both games. Starting the season 0-2 at home is a brutal hole to climb out of and the schedule doesn't get any easier with a trip to Green Bay in Week 3.