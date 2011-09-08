Takeaway from Packers' Super Bowl title is just that: takeaways

Cornerback Charles Woodson also sets the tone to much of the process, Capers said. Woodson is crafty not only in pass coverage but also is adept at stonewalling the player with the ball in his hands and wrenching it out. In the past two seasons, he has nine forced fumbles to go with his 11 interceptions. Those are the type of forced fumble totals that pass rushers generate when they blindside quarterbacks.