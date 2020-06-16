Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020 04:05 PM

Tua establishes scholarship endowment for his high school

Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Much has been said in recent months about Tua Tagovailoa, the athlete. His latest endeavor shows that his philanthropy figures to be just as important to his legacy as his on-field accomplishments.

The Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback announced on Tuesday, on behalf of the Tagavailoa Family, the establishment of a $300,000 scholarship endowment to benefit his high school, Saint Louis School in Honolulu, Hawai'i. The school is also the alma mater of Raiders QB Marcus Mariota, who served as a mentor to Tagovailoa growing up.

"My hope is that these scholarships will give deserving Hawai'i students the same opportunities Saint Louis School gave me," Tagovailoa said, according to the official press release. "It is a blessing to honor my family and high school through this gift."

The release also highlighted the distribution of four scholarships that will be awarded to students from Hawai'i over the next four years. Each scholarship will be named in honor of his grandparents: Seumaninoa Tagovailoa, Taulia Fa'avi, Leaniva Tagovailoa and Pa'iau Fa'avi.

"On behalf of the entire Saint Louis School family, we thank Tua for his incredibly generous donation," said Glenn Medeiros, president of Saint Louis School. "Tua Tagovailoa is a shining example of our motto, Mindful and Faithful. Mahalo nui loa, Tua; you make our community proud."

In 2017, the then-19-year-old solidified himself as a four-star recruit and the top football prospect in all of Hawai'i. Now, two months after being selected fifth overall and witnessing one of his wildest dreams come true, the 22-year-old will help the next generation achieve theirs.

Related Content

Lions latest franchise to observe Juneteenth as permanent holiday
news

Lions latest franchise to observe Juneteenth as permanent holiday

On the heels of commissioner Roger Goodell's announcement that the NFL will observe Juneteenth, the Detroit Lions became the latest franchise Tuesday to establish June 19 as a permanent company holiday moving forward. The Broncos and Chiefs announced their decision to do the same on Monday.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery runs up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
news

David Montgomery pledges 'better' Bears running game

Entering his second season in Chicago, running back David Montgomery is confident he and his backfield mates will produce better results in 2020.
General overall view of the Allegiant Stadium construction site, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. The stadium will be the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV football teams. (Kirby Lee via AP)
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to host 2021 Pro Bowl

The 2021 Pro Bowl is moving from Orlando to Las Vegas, where it will take place in the brand new Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 31.
New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Giants 19-14. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Giants K Aldrick Rosas arrested for hit-and-run in California

The Giants said in a statement, "We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick. We have no further comment at this time."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady #12 on May 11, 2020. (Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
news

Buccaneers unveil first look at Tom Brady in uniform

Less than 24 hours after Tom Brady put in a request to his new employer, the team quickly answered their new franchise QB's call to release the first look at Brady in every iteration of the Bucs' uniform.
Leftwich says bond with Brady strengthened by 'old school' ties
news

Leftwich says bond with Brady strengthened by 'old school' ties

Tom Brady was already a Super Bowl champion by his fourth NFL season in 2003, the same year current Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was drafted seventh overall. Once competitors, the two now work on the same side with a mutual goal in mind: bringing a championship to Tampa Bay.
Goff sees 'advantage' in Rams maintaining offensive familiarity
news

Goff sees 'advantage' in Rams maintaining offensive familiarity

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has knocked the NFL's offseason off its usually sturdy tracks, but Rams quarterback Jared Godd believes his mostly unaltered offense will have a bit of advantage compared to other teams heading into next season.
Lamar Jackson revealed as Madden NFL 21 cover athlete
news

Lamar Jackson revealed as Madden NFL 21 cover athlete

The face of the NFL's future is now also the face of Madden. Baltimore Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was revealed as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 21 on Tuesday.
Tua Tagovailoa begins working with Dolphins medical staff
news

Tua Tagovailoa begins working with Dolphins medical staff

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose health status was a dominant topic from November to late April, has finally gotten in front of Dolphins team doctors and trainers, thanks to recent relative loosening of restrictions that previously prohibited him from doing so.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

Roger Goodell: I 'encourage' a team to sign QB Colin Kaepernick

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared on a special edition of ESPN's SportsCenter on Monday to talk about the return of sports amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, what the league plans to do to create social change, and his support for an NFL team to sign Colin Kaepernick. 
Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks (79) gets set at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants in overtime, 23-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Eagles G Brandon Brooks suffers torn Achilles tendon

The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line took an unexpected blow after guard Brandon Brooks revealed he has suffered a torn Achilles tendon.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL