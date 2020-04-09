Tagovailoa conducts workout, sends video to all 32 teams

Tagovailoa's dislocated hip cut short his final season at Alabama, but he still decided to declare his intent to enter the NFL draft and has spent much of the last six months working to recover, rehabilitate and prove he can be ready to play once again by the time the 2020 regular season arrives. Proving he can make it through a workout and remain the same quarterback he was before the injury would be a massive boost to his chances of being selected in the upper portion of the first round.