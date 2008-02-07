Tag... who's it? Teams start to plan for free agency

New England could opt to tag Pro Bowl wide receiver Randy Moss, which would carry a price of $7.848 million. Even for a 31-year-old receiver, paying that number for Moss might turn out to be the wisest short-term investment the Patriots could make. New England is prohibited from slapping its franchise tag on Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel. That's because Samuel was the Patriots' franchise player last year, and the collective bargaining agreement prevents a player from being stuck with the franchise tag in back-to-back years.