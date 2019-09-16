Taco Charlton still wants out of Dallas, tweets 'free me'

Charlton has been a major disappointment since the Cowboys used the No. 28 overall pick on him in 2017. He compiled 19 tackles and three sacks in his rookie season in 16 appearances with no starts. Last year, with Dallas expecting a leap in Year 2, the 24-year-old compiled 27 tackles and just one sack in 11 games, including seven starts. He's been inactive the first two weeks of the 2019 season.