Tackling players on the field, crunching numbers off it

While the Ravens' defense is looking for ways to be even more penurious than usual, other offenses are looking for ways to maximize their production. St. Louis will examine the various running plays it calls for Steven Jackson and see which are particularly effective against certain schemes. It can cross-reference that against its statistical findings of various opponents' tendencies to figure out which plays would be best to call for him on a given Sunday. "It allows us to know what [Jackson] runs well and sees well, so we can use it," Murphy says.