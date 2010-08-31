Tackling dummies: A plan to save quarterbacks from themselves

The NFL has already decided its game umpires will return to their original spot near the middle linebacker for the last two minutes of the first and second halves of games. I have an idea that solves a problem that reared its face during the Colts-Packers preseason game on Thursday, when the umpire got in the way while heading to the backfield and wound up calling a penalty on Indianapolis. Anytime the umpire goes to spot the ball and the offense is already at the line of scrimmage attempting to use a no-huddle package, the umpire sets the ball and backs up into his old spot.