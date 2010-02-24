Tackles to dominate early first round; Bryant a top-5 pick

If you followed what I've said the last few years, basically I said JaMarcus Russell was the most gifted college quarterback I've ever seen. However, I wouldn't take him with a first-round pick. I said Darren McFadden's lower body went dead on contact. As much as I liked his speed, I didn't think he could make people miss, and I couldn't take him in the top 15 or top 20 of the draft. And Darrius Heyward-Bey, to me, was just a work in progress. No way he should have been a high first-round pick. So I'm on the record with all three of those guys saying I felt the Raiders reached because of the height-weight-speed scenario.