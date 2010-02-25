Tackles make offensive line a deep position for this year's draft

Bruce Campbell, Maryland, 6-6, 314

He might very well be the most talented athlete among the offensive linemen. Had it not been for some nagging injuries and inconsistency during his collegiate career, Campbell could be the undisputed best of the crop. He has the necessary footwork to consistently hold his own with faster edge rushers and is helped greatly by 36 ¼-inch arms. The part of his game that scouts say requires the most work is his knee-bend, which could compromise his ability to deal with shorter ends and outside linebackers. But some of that is due to his being a junior and requiring more development.