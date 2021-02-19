TA The Locker Room Podcast: Lessons learned as an NFL executive with Scott Pioli

Former GM and Executive of the Year Scott Pioli stops by to tell Michael Robinson and Brian Billick about being a part of a group that convinced former Ravens owner Art Modell to draft Jonathan Ogden over who would have been a draft bust (1:30). Coach Billick and Pioli then share what they learned working alongside Ozzie Newsome (5:20), and the importance of being truthful to owners during sometimes uncomfortable conversations (6:30). Scott then explains why he didn't need to be on the practice field in order to do his job evaluating players (9:25), instead he took a page out of Bill Parcells' book to get to know players in the weight room (15:15). Then Pioli reflects on how he dealt with outside noise and criticism throughout the years when things weren't going well (16:30). Finally, Billick and Pioli examine the shifting power structure in the NFL and bridging the gap between the on the field and the business side of team operations (20:10). This prompts Billick to tell a story about Bill Walsh firing and then rehiring most of the staff to teach them a lesson of who's in charge (23:10).