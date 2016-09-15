T.Y. Hilton sits out Colts practice due to knee injury

A knee injury kept Hilton out of practice Thursday, the team announced. The fifth-year wide receiver hadn't been on the injury report prior to Thursday.
Hilton had six catches for 79 yards in Sunday's 39-35 loss to the Detroit Lions. He's gone for over 1,000 yards in each of his previous three seasons and is a favorite target of quarterback Andrew Luck. Taking Hilton out of the lineup would put additional pressure on receivers Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett to produce in his absence against a tough Broncos secondary on Sunday.
We'll keep you updated on Hilton's status as we learn more.