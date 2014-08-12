T.Y. Hilton ready to take over as Colts No. 1

Things seem a little rosier with Indianapolis' wide receivers. Reggie Wayne is back healthy and Hakeem Nicks is in the fold. That's enough for T.Y. Hilton to proclaim that the team has "three No. 1 receivers." That might be an overstatement, but not by much. Certainly Wayne and Nicks have been No. 1 wideouts in their careers while Hilton has a chance to grab that role this season. It will be the youngest man in that trio that will come off the board first in most drafts.