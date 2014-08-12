T.Y. Hilton ready to take over as Colts No. 1

One of the storylines from Colts camp has been the increasing lack of depth at the running back position. On its own, it's very worrisome. It's even more worrisome when you consider the struggles Trent Richardson had last season. The hope is certainly that Richardson can rebound, but insurance is always nice.
Enter Ahmad Bradshaw. The oft-injured veteran is trying to return from neck surgery, but insists he won't suffer the same fate as David Wilson, who was forced to retire after concerns about his injured neck. Bradshaw says he'll be ready to go for the Colts in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. With Richardson checking in as a third running back option (at best), it's highly unlikely that Bradshaw is on anyone's fantasy radar this season. That becomes even cloudier when you take into account Indy's current offensive line issues.
Things seem a little rosier with Indianapolis' wide receivers. Reggie Wayne is back healthy and Hakeem Nicks is in the fold. That's enough for T.Y. Hilton to proclaim that the team has "three No. 1 receivers." That might be an overstatement, but not by much. Certainly Wayne and Nicks have been No. 1 wideouts in their careers while Hilton has a chance to grab that role this season. It will be the youngest man in that trio that will come off the board first in most drafts.
Quick outs
» Tony Romo will play in Dallas' second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. So sayeth team owner Jerry Jones. The Cowboys have treated Romo cautiously as he continues his recovery from back surgery. Keeping the starter healthy will be paramount to Dallas' chances of offensive success, but it will also be key to get a first look at Romo in Scott Linehan's new offense.
» It's time to pump the brakes on any idea that Teddy Bridgewater is ready to start for the Vikings. After a shaky preseason debut, the rookie had three interceptions in Monday night's practice. Forget what offensive coordinator Norv Turner may have said previously this summer, Bridgewater is going to need some more time to develop. In the meantime, Matt Cassel's grip on the starting job is tightening. Not that anyone's drafting him, though.
» Toby Gerhart was back at work Tuesday after missing more than a week with a hip injury. Hopefully that injury is not a harbinger of things to come for a player who is slated to be a major workhorse this season. It's also a reminder of the value of fantasy running back handcuffs, which in this case could end up being Jordan Todman.
» The Christine Michael-as-sleeper train might be slowing down. The young running back remains stuck at No. 3 on the Seahawks depth chart behind Robert Turbin. There won't be many carries to go around once Marshawn Lynch gets his share. But it'll be much easier to pick up those running back scraps from the No. 2 spot on the roster.
» Cardinals rookie receiver John Brown has earned plenty of positive reviews during the preseason. Here's another ... general manager Steve Keim compared Brown to former Cardinals star Anquan Boldin, saying he hasn't "seen a rookie com in and do what he's done." A common refrain has been that no one has been able to cover the guy. Brown isn't being drafted in a lot of leagues, but if the reality even partially matches the hype, he could be worth a late-round flier.
» Chris Ivory should be back in action for the Jets when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Ivory hasn't seen significant practice time since injuring his ribs in last week's preseason contest against the Colts. Ivory's health and productivity will have a direct impact on the value of Chris Johnson in the Jets' proposed running back committee, with Ivory providing the hammer in short yardage and goal-line situations.
» Since we can't go a day without mentioning you-know-who, Browns coach Mike Pettine says his two top quarterbacks will split first-team reps against Washington on Monday. Soon Cleveland will actually name a starter and this will all be over.