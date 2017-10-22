T.Y. Hilton on Colts' loss: O-line needs to play better

Yes, Indianapolis' offensive line struggled mightily, giving up 10 sacks Sunday. Statistically, no group has been worse at protecting the quarterback (the Colts are 32nd in the NFL in sacks allowed with 29). No one will discredit that. But in a sport in which themes of brotherhood and camaraderie are so prevalent, they end up getting painted onto walls in teams' facilities and locker rooms, this is a cardinal sin. No good teammate throws fellow teammates (emphasis on the plural form) under the bus, especially not less than halfway through the season.