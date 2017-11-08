T.Y. Hilton, Jared Goff among NFL Players of the Week

The Colts receiver was the focal point of an Indianapolis offense that saw quarterback Jacoby Brissett post his best overall game in blue and white, completing 20 of 30 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns. More than half of those 308 yards were gained by receptions made by Hilton, who caught five passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-14 win over the Texans. His performance was good enough to be recognized as AFC Offensive Player of the Week.