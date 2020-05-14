Around the NFL

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 06:01 PM

T.Y. Hilton: 'I want to be a Colt' for final contract

Grant Gordon

Across eight seasons -- most of them with Andrew Luck under center -- T.Y. Hilton has hauled in five 1,000-yard seasons and four Pro Bowl bids.

Now he has a new quarterback in Philip Rivers to catch balls from and a new contract to ponder.

The 30-year-old Hilton is entering the final year of a five-year, $65 million extension inked in 2015. Speaking with scribes Wednesday, Hilton made it known he wants to be a career Colt and also intends for his next contract to be the last one of his career.

"It takes two sides," Hilton said, via ESPN's Mike Wells. "It's up to [owner Jim] Irsay and [general manager] Chris [Ballard] to get the job done. I want to be a Colt. So you heard it from me."

Perhaps more telling was Hilton's insistence that he's planning on his next contract being the one that plays out through the end of his career.

"Whether it's two years, three years, four years," he said. "Whatever it is."

The final year of Hilton's current deal will be the first (and only) year of Rivers' deal with Indy.

In eight seasons with the Colts, Hilton has seen eight quarterbacks take snaps for Indy, with the likes of Matt Hasselbeck and Jacoby Brissett getting significant starts. It was Andrew Luck who was there for the majority of the time and the majority of Hilton's receptions, though. Now, Hilton is slated to have his third Week 1 starter in as many seasons. He's looking forward to it and playing with Rivers, whose 59,271 yards are sixth all-time and closing in on No. 5 Dan Marino.

"I think it'll be special," Hilton said. "I think the way I'm training, the way my body feels and Philip doing his thing. I feel like it'll be an All-Pro year for me."

And the last year for him on his current contract, but not his last as a Colt if he has his way.

Related Content

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passes during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
news

Geno Smith returning to Seattle to back up Russell Wilson

Geno Smith is sticking around in the Pacific Northwest. The quarterback is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
news

Panthers' David Tepper believes games could feature some fans

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper expressed optimism Wednesday that while NFL games likely would not feature stadiums at full capacity, that does not mean games won't have some fans in the stands.

Koetter: Todd Gurley's health the big unknown for Falcons
news

Koetter: Todd Gurley's health the big unknown for Falcons

Like their fresh threads, we won't quite know how well the Falcons will perform until we see them on the field. The same goes for Gurley, a former MVP who hasn't looked much like one since 2018.
Doug Pederson: Eagles' offense will 'look a little bit different' 
news

Doug Pederson: Eagles' offense will 'look a little bit different' 

The Eagles shook up their offensive staff this offseason and coach Doug Pederson says the unit will "look a little bit different" this year.
Logan Ryan: Jets 'make sense,' but I'm 'completely open for business'
news

Logan Ryan: Jets 'make sense,' but I'm 'completely open for business'

An appearance on GMFB signaled the CB might be ready to announce something. All we learned was Ryan is still open to offers from everyone not located in Nashville.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Bucs QB coach: Offense will be Arians' with 'Brady influence'

Clyde Christensen witnessed Peyton Manning take his Colts playbook and implement it in Denver. That won't be the case with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) is seen in action during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Jacksonville,Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Newest Patriots WR Marqise Lee 'just ready to get at it'

Having played just six games over the last two seasons, Lee is chomping at the bit to get back and re-start his career with the Pats.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants in overtime, 23-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Saquon Barkley worried about 'little things,' not new, big contract

Asked if he'd seen news of Christian McCaffrey's new deal, the Giants RB said he had, but a new deal isn't at the top of his priority list. 
Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones, front, recovers a fumble by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Daniel Jones focusing on ball security after rookie year fumbles

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled with fumbles during his rookie season in New York. This offseason, he knows ball security is a top priority.
NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29
news

NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

The NFL's virtual offseason has been extended at least two weeks. The period was originally slated to end on Friday, May 15.
Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey (53) warms up, before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Chargers' Mike Pouncey says he's cleared for when activities resume

The Chargers received welcome news Wednesday as veteran center Mike Pouncey told reports that he has been medically cleared by the doctors who performed his neck surgery.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL