T.Y. Hilton: 'I want to be a Colt' for final contract

Across eight seasons -- most of them with Andrew Luck under center -- T.Y. Hilton has hauled in five 1,000-yard seasons and four Pro Bowl bids.

Now he has a new quarterback in Philip Rivers to catch balls from and a new contract to ponder.

The 30-year-old Hilton is entering the final year of a five-year, $65 million extension inked in 2015. Speaking with scribes Wednesday, Hilton made it known he wants to be a career Colt and also intends for his next contract to be the last one of his career.

"It takes two sides," Hilton said, via ESPN's Mike Wells. "It's up to [owner Jim] Irsay and [general manager] Chris [Ballard] to get the job done. I want to be a Colt. So you heard it from me."

Perhaps more telling was Hilton's insistence that he's planning on his next contract being the one that plays out through the end of his career.

"Whether it's two years, three years, four years," he said. "Whatever it is."

The final year of Hilton's current deal will be the first (and only) year of Rivers' deal with Indy.

In eight seasons with the Colts, Hilton has seen eight quarterbacks take snaps for Indy, with the likes of Matt Hasselbeck and Jacoby Brissett getting significant starts. It was Andrew Luck who was there for the majority of the time and the majority of Hilton's receptions, though. Now, Hilton is slated to have his third Week 1 starter in as many seasons. He's looking forward to it and playing with Rivers, whose 59,271 yards are sixth all-time and closing in on No. 5 Dan Marino.

"I think it'll be special," Hilton said. "I think the way I'm training, the way my body feels and Philip doing his thing. I feel like it'll be an All-Pro year for me."