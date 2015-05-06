T.Y. Hilton conflicted about Colts' Phillip Dorsett pick?

When the Indianapolis Colts selected wide receiver Phillip Dorsett with the No. 29 overall pick in last week's draft, it was widely viewed as a "luxury" choice for an organization with the oldest defensive personnel in the league.
After coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson acknowledged post-draft that T.Y. Hilton is a fair comparison for the Miami speedster, it seemed fair to infer that Dorsett was selected at least partially as insurance for an explosive playmaker entering a contract year.
Hilton's reaction suggests he has reached a similar conclusion.
"There's nothing I can do about that," Hilton said Wednesday, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. "That's who they picked. That's cool with me."
Viewed by some analysts as slightly more explosive than Hilton, Dorsett clocked a 4.33 40-yard dash compared to 4.34 for Hilton.
Grigson insisted he was simply taking the best player on his board. Owner Jim Irsay further revealed that the Coltsrejected a trade offer for the 29th pick because they were so high on Dorsett.
While Hilton seems to be conflicted about the presence of Dorsett as a return specialist and potential successor, quarterback Andrew Luck is wildly excited about the latest weapon at his disposal.
"I know Phillip's going to be a stud," Luck said, via Keefer. "Runs like the wind, tracks the ball in the air, makes big plays. I had a chance to talk to him on the phone, quality, quality guy."
If the Colts have evaluated Dorsett correctly, he will certainly increase Luck's chances of a reaching a Super Bowl. How that would, in turn, affect Hilton's future in Indianapolis remains to be seen.
