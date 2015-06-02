Around the NFL

T.Y. Hilton: Andrew Luck a 'free-agent magnet'

Published: Jun 02, 2015 at 08:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton knows firsthand about the trickle-down effect of finding a franchise quarterback like Andrew Luck.

"Everybody wants to play with Andrew," Hilton said, per ESPN.com's Mike Wells. "He's a free-agent magnet."

Hilton pointed specifically to former 49ers running back Frank Gore, who left the Eagles at the free-agent altar in March to sign with Indy.

"I called T.Y. and said, 'Tell them I'm interested,' without even knowing if they were interested in me," Gore said. "I figured out they weren't happy with Trent (Richardson) during the season. I had watched from a distance as they continued to get better every year and they had one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Andrew, but I didn't know a whole lot about the organization."

Former Texans wideout Andre Johnson also gushed over Luck after signing with the Colts, calling the fourth-year passer "probably the best quarterback I've ever played with," (probably?) and the primary reason he chose to finish his career in Indy.

"That was the big thing," Johnson said in March, per the team's official website. "I wanted to go somewhere with a stable quarterback. The thing about Andrew, he's going to be around for a while. He's a heck of a player. I think he's a very special player. I can't wait to get to work with him."

Johnson joins one of the deepest casts of wideouts league-wide, with Hilton, Donte Moncrief, Griff Whalen, the enigmatic Duron Carter and promising rookie Phillip Dorsett battling for snaps. Gore, meanwhile, fills a huge need after seeing just one player rush for 100-plus yards in a game during Luck's 48 regular-season starts. That stat should change come September.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills QB Josh Allen, Eagles RB D'Andre Swift highlight Players of the Week

Philadelphia running back D'Andre Swift and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen lead the way for Players of the Week. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol, won't practice

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that QB Anthony Richardson and C Ryan Kelly will miss Wednesday's practice as they remain in concussion protocol.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kareem Hunt returning to Browns on one-year deal worth up to $4M

The Cleveland Browns are signing running back ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Bill O'Brien: Patriots too 'inconsistent' on offense

The key word for the Patriots' offense after two games: inconsistent. Bill O'Brien's unit is a better-looking operation than the one that floundered last fall, but it's struggled to string positive drives together.
news

Frank Reich: Andy Dalton taking short-yardage reps can limit rookie Bryce Young's 'exposure'

The Panthers utilized ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ as a designated fourth-down quarterback in Monday night's loss to the Saints. Coach Frank Reich noted that Dalton taking short-yardage reps could be a part of the plan moving forward.
news

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey not worried about heavy workload to open season

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey took every rep in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, with Elijah Mitchell saddled to the bench. However, McCaffrey isn't fretting about his usage early in the season.
news

Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi says WR Hunter Renfrow 'not deterred' by one target in two games

Despite 2021 Pro Bowl WR Hunter Renfrow being targeted just once through the first two games of the year, Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi insists Renfrow hasn't been left out of the game plan.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson on 14-game losing streak to Patriots: 'That's unacceptable'

The Jets have not beaten the Patriots since the 2015 season, with Gang Green wide receiver Garrett Wilson saying this week that the 14-game losing streak to the AFC East rival is "unacceptable."
news

Kareem Hunt visiting Browns following Nick Chubb's season-ending injury

Former Chiefs and Browns running back ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ is visiting Cleveland on Tuesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Giants HC Brian Daboll not yet ruling Saquon Barkley (ankle) out for game vs. 49ers

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll wouldn't rule out the possibility on Tuesday that star running back Saquon Barkley actually could play Thursday night against the 49ers just days after hurting his ankle.
news

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' offensive woes through two weeks: 'We have to get our mojo back'

Mike Tomlin won't make knee-jerk reactions to Pittsburgh's offensive woes through two weeks, but the Steelers head coach on Tuesday recognized his team needs to be better prepared for their opponent's schematics entering a game.